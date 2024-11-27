Veteran Ravens NT Returns To Practice
The Baltimore Ravens' defense is slowly but surely showing signs of improvement late in the season, and some more help is on the way.
On Wednesday, the Ravens opened the 21-day practice window for nose tackle Michael Pierce, placing the massive lineman one step closer to his return. Pierce hasn't played since suffering a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27.
Pierce, the biggest Raven on defense at 355 pounds, has 15 total tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack in seven games this season. The 32-year-old has 234 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks over his eight NFL seasons.
With Pierce sidelined, the Ravens have used a rotation of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban along the defensive line. Pierce has only played around a third of defensive snaps in games he's suited up for this season, but he'll still provide a big boost up front, especially against the run.
The Ravens would need to move Pierce back to the active roster by Dec. 17 in order to return this season. It would be ideal if he could come back sooner, especially with a matchup against Saquon Barkley and the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles coming up on Sunday.
In another roster move, the Ravens signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad. Washington, 27, spent much of the past year on the Ravens' practice squad before the team waived him on August 20. He's appeared in just one regular season game in five NFL seasons, which came with the New York Giants in 2022.
