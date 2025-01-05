Ravens DT Shares Hilarious Reaction to Interception
As the Baltimore Ravens began celebrating their second-consecutive AFC North title, one of their unsung heroes on defense gave them a moment they'll never forget.
Nose tackle Michael Pierce, the heaviest player on defense at 355 pounds, dropped into coverage, jumped the route and scored the first interception of his career. Once he slid down to the ground, the entire Ravens sideline turned into a mosh pit around him.
Pierce could've become one of the heaviest players, if not the heaviest player, in NFL history to score a touchdown if he somehow made it another 80 yards or so, but he didn't want to risk ruining an iconic moment.
"There's a long history of turning big-guy interceptions and fumbles into memes, so at the risk of turning myself into one of those, I decided it was just time to go home," Pierce told reporters post-game. "Plus, I was out of gas, so it was good."
After the game, the Ravens couldn't contain their excitement for the big man. Safety Ar'Darius Washington described the play as "the funniest thing I think I've ever seen," while head coach John Harbaugh gave Pierce a game ball for the pick.
"I was saying, 'Go, go, go.' But Mike said that we had a meeting, and we talked about, 'Get down. Victory,'" Harbaugh said. "It's a situation that we talk about, so he's a smart football player right there. I'm telling you, [that was] the most amazing play in NFL history right there."
Maybe Harbaugh's comments are a bit of an exaggeration, but no matter what, it's a play that won't be forgotten by Pierce or his teammates and coaches.
"I'll be honest; I don't want to curse in front of the cameras, but my immediate reaction was ''S' word, he really threw this football,'" Pierce said. "I'm glad I caught it. And like I said, I don't want to end up a meme. I don't want my wife or family laughing at me. So, I did the right thing, I got down and left it right there."
