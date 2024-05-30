Ravens Missing Nearly 20 Players From OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens returned to the OTA grind on Thursday after a day off, but quite a few key players were nowhere to be seen on the field.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, 18 players did not participate in Thursday's voluntary session. Notable names in that group include quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
On the other side of the coin, receiver Nelson Agholor returned to practice after missing Tuesday's session.
A number of players are not participating in order to recover from injuries, including edge rusher Adisa Isaac, safety Beau Brade, linebacker Yvandy Rigby, defensive tackle Rayshod Nichols and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Meanwhile others are simply choosing not to participate in a voluntary session.
The Ravens just reached the halfway point of OTAs, with this being their fifth session out of 10. They'll hit the field again on Friday, followed by four separate sessions next week.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!