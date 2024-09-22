Ravens Get Two Rising Stars Back Against Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins and outside linebacker David Ojabo are both active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in this year's draft, missed about a week's worth of time with a neck injury/concussion he suffered in a car crash. The 21-year-old had a solid debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, and now returns to the field against a dangerous passing attack.
Head coach John Harbaugh hinted that Wiggins could be ready to go on Friday, pening final approval from team doctors.
"As you saw, [Nate Wiggins] practiced full speed – he was in everything; had the red jersey on, but he was full-go in terms of moving around and everything," Harbaugh told reporters. "I thought he looked great, so it's up to the doctors and the protocol, etc., and we'll see how that shakes out."
Ojabo, meanwhile, was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a quad injury, though he returned in full on Friday. The Michigan product played just five games in his first two seasons, so it' good to see his latest injury isn't anything serious.
"Like I said, I feel really good about [Ojabo], I've always felt good about what he can be and what's he done," outside linebacker Odafe Oweh told reporters Wednesday. "His sack in Kansas City was just the tip of the iceberg. He had so much more moves, and he's just getting more confident within his body and within the flow in his game, and you guys are going to see even crazier [and] more big plays, because he has that big-play trait in him, and that's all he wants to make – that play, that strip-sack, that fumble, something like that. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."
As for who's inactive, here's the full list:
- S Beau Brade
- CB T.J. Tampa
- OLB Adisa Isaac
- C Nick Samac
- G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- WR Devontez Walker
- DE Brent Urban
Most of these players have been inactive for each game so far, but Isaac being on the list is a bit surprising. The third-round rookie from Penn State was a full participant in practcie all week, so it seemed like a good chance for him to make his regular season debut. Alas, he'll have to wait a little longer.
