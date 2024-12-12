Ravens CB Gets Big-Time Rookie Matchup
Coming off their bye week, the Baltimore Ravens face a New York Giants team that doesn't have much to celebrate, with one big exception.
In the midst of New York's miserable 2-11 season, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has emerged as a legitimate star in the Big Apple. Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU, has 80 receptions for 819 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, leading the team in all three categories. With better quarterback play, he could become one of the NFL's very best receivers.
Cornerback Nate Wiggins, the Ravens' own first-round pick, will match up with Nabers throughout Sunday's game, and he can't wait for it.
"He's a good player," Wiggins said. "I'm a good player. So we'll see what we do.
"They love the quick game and they're going to throw shots. We know they're going to feed Nabers, so we've just got to go get him. We're two high rookies that came out in the draft. It's going to be a great matchup and I'm ready to go get it."
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick out of Clemson, has enjoyed a solid rookie season in his own right, recording 22 total tackles and 10 passes defended in 11 games. He's yet to score his first interception, but it's only a matter of time until he does.
The 21-year-old has seen more and more playing time as the season goes on, appearing on at least 62 percent of defensive snaps in each of his past four games. With the increased snap counts, Wiggins feels himself growing each and every week.
"I don't feel like a rookie no more," Wiggins said.
