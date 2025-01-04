Ravens CB Scores on First Career Interception
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins has put together a solid rookie season for himself, but there was something missing.
Despite having 12 pass breakups on the season, second on the team behind veteran corner Marlon Humphrey, Wiggins has yet to record his first career interception, until now that is.
In the first quarter of Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Wiggins jumped in front of a Bailey Zappe pass and took it back 26 yards for an easy pick-six. A first interception to remember, to be sure.
Here's a look at the play:
The No. 30 overall pick out of Clemson, Wiggins has emerged as a key piece in the secondary with 32 total tackles and 12 passes defended. More importantly, he's allowed a passer rating of just 75 as the nearest defender, one of the better marks in the secondary.
He has missed time due to injuries, but overall, his rookie season has been a successful one.
The Ravens lead the Browns 7-0 early in the second quarter, needing a victory to clinch their second-straight AFC North title.
