Ravens WR Misses Practice Ahead of Steelers Game
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a concussion, according to the team's estimated injury report.
Agholor, 31, came down hard after making a 26-yard reception early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. He came off the field after the play, and only played one more snap on the same series.
The Ravens' No. 3 receiver has seen his production dip this season, with just 14 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Still, it's better to have him healthy than not.
The other notable absence from Tuesday's practice is cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who didn't play against the Giants due to what head coach John Harbaugh described as a soft-tissue issue. Luckily, it doesn't appear to be a major issue.
"[Armour-Davis] had a pre-game issue – an injury issue. [It was a] soft-tissue issue," Harbaugh said Monday. "Injury-wise, it's not too serious, but, probably, it would have been risky putting him out there, as it turned out."
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also not participating in practice after the team excused him from team activities this week (which sounds like a suspension in all but name).
Safety Ar'Darius Washington (ankle) was a limited participant in practice, as were outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and safety Sanoussi Kane, both of whom missed the Giants game with hamstring injuries. Cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) was a full participant as he attempts to make his way back from injured reserve.
