Ravens Next Star TE Building Chemistry With Lamar Jackson
After days of the defense dominating practice, the Baltimore Ravens' offense got a much-needed shot in the arm in Lamar Jackson's return to the field on Saturday.
The two-time MVP had missed four of the first five practices of training camp with illness, and the offense obviously wasn't at full strength without him. On just his first day back, though, Jackson led the offense to probably its best performance of the week. Obviously, the Ravens were very happy to see Jackson return, especially tight end Isaiah Likely.
A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, Likely emerged late last season as he scored six touchdowns in as many games while Mark Andrews was sidelined. Now, he looks to maintain that level of play over an entire season, but he'll have to continue building his connection with Jackson first.
"Well, it's the chemistry with him and Lamar [Jackson], and you know again, he's a guy that we're moving all over the place, so he gets one or two reps with something and then later on in the week, he's got to execute it again – so he's getting the extra work, [and] he's asking the good questions, [so] the chemistry is there," tight ends coach George Godsey told reporters Saturday. The communication – it's been wonderful listening to him and Lamar work together, so I love it."
So far, so good on that front. The quarterback-tight end duo seemed to pick up right where it left off, only creating more optimism for the season to come.
"Like, I'll be in practice and say, 'Man, Lamar, put some more air on it; I promise you, I won't make you wrong,'" Likely told reporters. "So, having those situations in practice where he trusts me – where he does that in practice – so in [the] game, it's not the first time. So, in [the] game, when I'd say, 'Lamar, throw it up. Throw it up. I've got you. I promise you,' he nods his head and lets me know, 'I've got you next time. I've got it,' and when it's completed, it's always a good thing."
Likely will be competing with Andrews for his share of snaps, but the two have different enough skillsets so that they don't take away from each other too much. If the 24-year-old can build on last year's success, Baltimore's tight end duo will be deadly for opposing defenses.
