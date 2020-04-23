Baltimore-Ravens-NFL-Draft-Live-Blog

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall pick, in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta will be looking to add an inside linebacker, depth on the offensive, a wide receiver and perhaps an edge rusher.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the 2020 NFL Draft here in our weekly Open Thread.

Here's a guide to get you started. https://www.si.com/nfl/ravens/news/ravens-draft-guide