Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens will be busy on the second night of the 2020 NFL Draft with four picks — No. 55, No. 60, No. 92 and No. 106 (compensatory) — on Day 2. 

This also gives GM Eric DeCosta the flexibility to make some trades either up or down the board.

The Ravens will be targeting wide receivers, offensive linemen and perhaps an edge rusher. These are all areas of need that should happen to gibe with DeCosta's overall draft board. 

Some of the Ravens' most recent notable second and third-round picks include Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown Jr. and Jaylon Ferguson.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the 2020 NFL Draft here in our weekly Open Thread. Updates for all teams in the comments section.  

Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft Live Blog

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall pick, in this year's NFL Draft. Stay here for the latest updates and reactions.

Todd Karpovich

SI Draft Tracker

AFC North Is Officially Heisman Trophy Central

Joe Burrow is fifth Heisman Trophy winner to play in the AFC North, joining quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Robert Griffin III and Mark Ingram.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get Rave Reviews for Day 1

By drafting Patrick Queen, Baltimore not only grabbed the best player available on their board, but they also filled a key area of need at inside linebacker.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen: 'I'm Bringing It All' to Ravens

Patrick Queen knows all about the strong tradition with the Baltimore Ravens defense from Ray Lewis to Ed Reed to Marlon Humphrey.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Guide

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft that takes place April 23-25 in a virtual environment for the first time in history.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Take Patrick Queen In First Round of NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Confirms He'll Be on Cover of Madden 21

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed he'll be on the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 21" when released later this year.

Todd Karpovich

Several Surprises In Final NFL Mock Draft By SI Maven

Publishers from the various NFL team channels on Sports Illustrated gathered to make their final selections for this year's NFL Draft. Participants consisted of Ed Kracz (Philadelphia Eagles), Corbin Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Will Ragatz (Minnesota Vikings)), Patricia Traina (New York Giants), Alain Poupart (Miami Dolphins), Pete Smith (Cleveland Browns), Howard Balzer (Arizona Cardinals) and Todd Karpovich (Baltimore Ravens). The selections were limited to the first round and some were prefaced with potential trades (see vide).

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Success Could Extend Beyond Weekend

The Baltimore Ravens will surely add some key talent to their roster with nine selections in the National Football League Draft. The Ravens could also add some playmakers after the weekend.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Would 'Be Happy' If Ravens Signed Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson created a buzz when video surfaced of him throwing passes to Antonio Brown. The exchange also created speculation the Ravens might be looking to sign the mercurial wide receiver. "I'd be happy if they signed him," Jackson said in a Zoom call with the media. "He's a great player ... but it's not my decision,"

Todd Karpovich

