Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

The Ravens will be busy on the second night of the 2020 NFL Draft with four picks — No. 55, No. 60, No. 92 and No. 106 (compensatory) — on Day 2.

This also gives GM Eric DeCosta the flexibility to make some trades either up or down the board.

The Ravens will be targeting wide receivers, offensive linemen and perhaps an edge rusher. These are all areas of need that should happen to gibe with DeCosta's overall draft board.

Some of the Ravens' most recent notable second and third-round picks include Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown Jr. and Jaylon Ferguson.

