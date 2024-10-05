Former Ravens WR Set for Season Debut With Dolphins
A former Baltimore Ravens star is making his highly-anticipated return to the football field after dealing with more injury issues.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list after missing the first four games of the year. He'll make his season debut in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
"The Dolphins are activating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list and he’ll play on Sunday against the Patriots," Rapoport tweeted. "Beckham practiced fully all week, his first week back. Coach Mike McDaniel said: 'On a team that is very motivated to win a football game, I think he’s eager to try to help do that.'
Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason after making six starts in 14 games for the Ravens last season. With Baltimore, he posted 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns. The one-time Super Bowl champ and three-time Pro Bowler also appeared in both of the Ravens' playoff games, tallying four catches for 34 yards.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this season that Beckham Jr. wasn't going to rush the process to return.
“As the process goes, you have to put one foot in front of the other and what you don’t want — and what I know Odell doesn’t want — is getting on the grass and leaving it,” McDaniel said,per Miami Dolphins On SI. “He didn’t sign up for football to be in meetings. Even though my meetings are super entertaining, I don’t think that was the case. He’s working his way to be back on the field."
Beckham Jr. and the Dolphins will kick off against New England in Foxboro at 1 p.m. ET. As for the Ravens, they'll visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!