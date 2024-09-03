Ravens OC Shuts Down O-Line Concerns
No position group faces more questions entering this season for the Baltimore Ravens than the offensive line.
The Ravens will be tasked with replacing three starters from a unit that paved the way for an offense that led the league in rushing yards per game and was fourth in points per game. While that amount of turnover could make it difficult for the entire unit to gel right away, offensive coordinator Todd Monken is comfortable with what he's seen from the offensive line thus far.
"I feel real good about those guys," Monken said on Monday. "First off, every one of them, besides Andrew [Vorhees] at left guard, those guys have been with us – and Andrew was with us last year. They've had a great offseason [and] a great camp, so we're real comfortable with them playing. Excited to see them play; it's time to go play and see."
Former All-Pro and Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum are the lone returners from last year's starting offensive line. Left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses are both on the New York Jets, while right guard Kevin Zeitler is now on the Detroit Lions.
In their most recent depth chart, Baltimore had Andrew Vorhees at left guard, Daniel Faalele at right guard, and veteran Patrick Mekari at right tackle. Mekari boasts the most experience having appeared in 71 games, 36 of which he has started since he was drafted by the Ravens in 2019. Mekari has played all along the offensive line, including right tackle.
Vorhees was a seventh-round pick out of USC in 2023 and fell in the draft as he was recovering from a torn ACL. Faalele was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is entering his third season in Baltimore with just one start under his belt.
Ravens quarterback and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has expressed confidence in what Baltimore has put together in the trenches on offense.
"I'm very confident in our guys," Jackson said on Sunday. "They've been busting their behinds each and every practice. [In the] preseason, they've been battling. I believe our guys [are] ready."
The Ravens' revamped offensive line faces a difficult task in their first game together, as the Kansas City Chiefs were among the league's best defenses last season, which included ranking second in sacks. They also boast two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has a claim to be the best at his position after the retirement of Aaron Donald. It also doesn't help matters that the Chiefs were able to sack Jackson and hit him seven times in their 17-10 win over Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game last season.
Growing pains are inevitable for the Ravens' offensive line, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more difficult defense for them to face in their first game than Kansas City with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo calling the plays. If Baltimore's offensive line can hold up against Spagnuolo and his defense, it'd be a promising sign for the rest of this season.
