Ravens O-Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris Passes Away
Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris tragically passed away early Sunday morning, the team announced. He was 70.
"Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D'Alessandris' passing early this morning," the Ravens said in a statement. "'Joe D.' lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like the most important person in the world."
A native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, D'Alessandris was hospitalized roughly two weeks ago with an acute illness. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Tuesday that D'Alessandris was "making good progress" based on conversations with his daughters, but sadly, he's now gone just five days later.
"Coach 'Joe D. was a man of integrity and a man of faith. He made us all better" Harbaugh said in a statement. "He was our reader at team mass, and he was loved by all here. He was a great coach and a good man – the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I admired him, loved him and am going to miss him, because 'Joe D.' was a joy. Toni has him back now. May God bless 'Joe D.' forever."
D'Alessandris had been coaching since 1977, when he got his start as a graduate assistant at Western Carolina. He first broke into the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, and then became the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and finally the Ravens. He had been with Baltimore since 2017.
"Today is a sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. 'Joe D.' was a rock, a great coach and a better person," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He cared about the team deeply, exhibiting a relentless passion to excel while displaying genuine love for his players. I especially treasure my conversations with him, talking about football and life. I will always remember standing back with Joe on the practice field and watching him up close with his players. Coach was the consummate teacher and friend, and I will miss him deeply."
D'Alessandris is survived by his three daughters, Kelly, Emily and Anna, and four grandchildren. His wife Toni tragically passed away in May of 2022.
"True to character, 'Joe D.' was a fighter to the very end," team president Sashi Brown said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken for his daughters, Kelly, Emily and Anna, and his five grandchildren. We take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his late wife, Toni, whom he loved dearly.
"His legacy, light and spirit will remain with all of us. Our prayers are with the entire D'Alessandris family during this very difficult time."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!