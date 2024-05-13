Ravens Open As Underdogs In Season Opener vs Chiefs
The first piece of the puzzle is now in place, as the Baltimore Ravens will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL's season opener on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
A road trip to the back-to-back champion's stadium is never easy, especially when Arrowhead Stadium is one of, if not the loudest venue in the league. The betting odds reflect that challenge, as the Ravens opened as three-point underdogs in this matchup, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.
The Ravens have struggled against the Chiefs in the Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes era, as they've lost four of five matchups including a 17-10 loss in January's AFC Championship Game. As such, this game will be a good benchmark for the Ravens as they chase that ever-elusive Super Bowl.
These two teams are the favorites to come out of the AFC once again this year, so a heavyweight matchup to start the season makes perfect sense for the NFL.
The rest of Baltimore's schedule will be revealed on Wednesday alongside every other NFL team.
