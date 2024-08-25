Ravens Opponent Loses Starting CB
The Baltimore Ravens' early season slate is nothing short of a gauntlet, but one of their first opponents will be a bit shorthanded for their matchup.
On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys announced that star cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a stress fracture in his foot and will undergo surgery. As a result, he will miss the next six to eight weeks, a time span that includes Dallas' home game against Baltimore in Week 3.
"DaRon Bland experienced foot discomfort on Wednesday of last week during training camp in Oxnard," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Subsequent imaging revealed a stress fracture in his foot. He will undergo surgery to repair the injury and is currently projected to be out for 6-8 weeks."
Bland, 25, emerged as a breakout star last season as he was a fantastic replacement for fellow corner Trevon Diggs, who suffered a torn ACL in late September. The Fresno State product led the league with nine interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns to set an NFL record for most pick-sixes in a season. The ball-hawking corner earned his first career All-Pro selection and was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.
With Diggs sidelined to start the season, the Cowboys' cornerback room looks very thin. Diggs is coming back, but it remains to be seen how effective he'll be after a severe injury. Their other corners include veteran Jourdan Lewis, fifth-round rookie Caelan Carson and recent trade acquisition Andrew Booth.
Former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore was a solid starter for Dallas last season, but he recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Baltimore's receiving corps isn't the best, but attacking Dallas' depleted secondary should be a big part of their game plan for this matchup. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 22.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!