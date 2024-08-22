Ravens Opponents Make Huge WR Trade
The Baltimore Ravens will still face wide receiver Jahan Dotson this season, just at a different time.
In a rare in-division trade, the Washington Commanders traded the third-year wideout to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday morning. Washington receives a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Philadelphia receives a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Washington selected Dotson, 24, with the No. 16 overall pick in 2022. In 29 career games, Dotson has 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns. He missed five games due to injury in his rookie season, but oddly enough, he put up more yards and touchdowns in 2022 than in 2023, despite catching significantly fewer passes.
Clearly, the Commanders' new regime, led by head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters, did not view Dotson as highly as the previous one. Reports emerged that Dotson failed to establish himself as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Terry McLaurin, with players like veteran Olamide Zaccheaus and third-round rookie Luke McCaffrey having more impressive showings. As a result, they just decided to cut their losses.
There is still hope for Dotson, though. Now in Philadelphia, the Penn State product could be in line to become the Eagles' new No. 3 receiver behind stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Still a demotion of sorts, but it's clear that the Eagles believe he can play a sizable role in the offense.
As for what this means for the Ravens, they'll simply face Dotson later in the season. Baltimore hosts Washington in Week 6 and Philadelphia in Week 13. That Dec. 1 game will mark the Eagles' second trip to Baltimore this year, as they just defeated the Ravens 16-13 in the preseason opener on Aug. 9.
In the meantime, the Ravens are busy preparing for their preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
