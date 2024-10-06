Ravens On Pace to Break NFL Record
When the Baltimore Ravens added bruising running back Derrick Henry to pair with the elusive Lamar Jackson, fans salivated at what the ground game could look like at full strength.
Through four games, it's certainly living up to the hype. Thanks to Henry and Jackson, the Ravens lead the league in rushing with a whopping 220.3 yards per game. That's nearly 50 yards ahead of the Green Bay Packers, who rank second in rushing offense with 174.5 yards per game.
Not only are the Ravens leading the league in rushing by a country mile, but they're on a historic pace. Baltimore's 2019 team rushed for 823 yards through four games and went on to set an NFL record with 3,296 rushing yards. The 2024 team has rushed for 881 yards through four games and is on pace to rush for 3,744 yards on the season.
While the 2024 Ravens may have an extra game to work with compared to their 2019 counterparts, they're still on pace to shatter the record even if there were only 16 games. They may not keep this pace up all year, but it really goes to show how amazing this run game has been early in the season.
Despite that eye-popping stat, Jackson is hesitant to say that this rushing attack is the best he's played with, pointing to a relatively slow start through the first two games.
"I wouldn't say that because just two weeks ago it was, 'Oh they need to run the ball more,' and 'Where's the run game?'" Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "We just won two games with our offensive line doing a great job, and our running backs doing a great job. Now it's like, 'This is the best rushing attack the Ravens ever had.' It's just pick your poison with our offense – that's what I believe – not just the run game [but the] passing game, too."
The Ravens have clear Super Bowl aspirations after coming up short throughout the Jackson era, and if they make it there this time, it will almost certainly be because of him and Henry.
