Who is not playing.

Here is the list of inactive players for the Week 18 game between the Ravens and Steelers

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)

OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)

CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)

WR James Proche

G Ben Powers (toe)

TE Tony Poljan

NT Isaiah Mack

Steelers

Steelers Inactives

QB Dwayne Haskins

P Corliss Waitman

RB Anthony McFarland

LB Tegray Scales

OT Dan Moore Jr.

DT Carlos Davis