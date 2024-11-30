Ravens Place Two Players on IR
The Baltimore Ravens have placed tight end Charlie Kolar and cornerback Arthur Maulet on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
Kolar, the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, suffered a broken forearm in Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Somehow, he managed to finish the game despite that injury, showing his toughness.
A third-year pro from Iowa State, Kolar is mostly a blocking tight end but has taken strides as a receiver this season. The 25-year-old has nine receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season, not bad for third-string tight end.
Maulet, on the other hand, has been the victim of brutal injury luck this season. The 31-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, returned for just three games, and is now going back to injured reserve with calf and knee injuries. The veteran nickel back has five tackles on the season.
Last season, though, Maulet found a home in Baltimore as he recorded 39 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception in 14 games. He earned a two-year extension in the offseason, so this season's injury concerns are doubly upsetting.
Both Kolar and Maulet will be out for at least four games, meaning the earliest they could return is the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. If they aren't ready by then, the Ravens will have to hope they can return for the postseason.
The Ravens also elevated defensive end Chris Wormley and linebacker William Kwenkeu for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wormley is an eight-year NFL veteran now in his second stint with the Ravens, while Kwenkeu will dress for his first game since 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Ravens and Eagles kick off from M&T Bank Stadium Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
