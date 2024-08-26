Ravens Players Honor Late O-Line Coach
Tragedy struck the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as longtime offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris passed away at the age of 70.
D'Alessandris had been with the Ravens since 2017, and became one of the most beloved and respected coaches on the staff. The Ravens' brass offered an outpouring of love shortly after his passing.
"Coach 'Joe D.' was a man of integrity and a man of faith. He made us all better," head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "He was our reader at team mass, and he was loved by all here. He was a great coach and a good man – the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I admired him, loved him and am going to miss him, because 'Joe D.' was a joy. Toni [D'Alessandris' late wife] has him back now. May God bless 'Joe D.' forever."
Then shortly after that, Ravens players past and present offered their own words of support. Free agent center Matt Skura, who played in Baltimore from 2016-2020, gave perhaps the most heartfelt tribute of them all.
"There are a few special people that go beyond the call of ‘coach’ and impact your life the way Joe D did for me," Skura wrote on social media. "You knew you were going to get coached hard, but it came from a place of love and his desire to bring out your best. He created a belief in me that set the foundation for my professional career.
"He was truly invested in all his players lives and cared about how they grew as men. Our conversations would make my day and made me feel everything was going to be okay. Coach D, we will miss your laughs, stories, and loving spirit. Thank you for making me a better husband, father, and person. Your legacy will carry on through the lives you touched."
Recently-retired offensive tackle James Hurst, who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played six seasons with the club, gave a similarly heartfelt tribute to the late coach.
"Joe D had an unmatched love for his players and the game," Hurst wrote on social media. "Many people don't know or understand the sacrifices that coaches make when they commit to a team. But he made the most of those sacrifices. You could always count on him to bring passion and energy into the building with him.
"Joe D had a huge impact on my career as a player, but the reasons's I'll remember and cherish him had nothing to do with football. He will be greatly missed and I send my sincerest condolences to his family and those who loved him."
Current players such as Ronnie Stanley, Nelson Agholor, Roquan Smith and Jordan Stout shared their condolences, as did former Ravens such as Patrick Queen, Geno Stone and Marquise Brown.
