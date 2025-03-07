Ravens Predicted to Steal All-SEC CB
The Baltimore Ravens have done a good job of finding value outside of the first round of the NFL Draft, and continuing to do so will be key if they want to finally get over the postseason hump.
This year's draft class is widely seen as being relatively weak, but that's mainly in reference to the top of the class. There's still a good amount of quality players, and some could fall just a bit further than expected.
On that note, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec has the Ravens landing Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos at No. 59 overall in the second round in his seven-round mock draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database has Amos' overall rank at No. 49, so landing him 10 whole picks later would be pretty good value.
"This isn’t a great or deep cornerback class," Zrebiec wrote. "If the Ravens, who will likely lose starter Brandon Stephens to free agency, want to add an immediate contributor in this draft, they’ll have to strike early. Amos is one of several corners — Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. and Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas are among the others — expected to be drafted in the second round.
"At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and with 4.43 speed, Amos is an outside cornerback who specializes in press coverage and has the length and speed to disrupt receivers and take away deep completions. He and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins on the outside with veteran Marlon Humphrey in the slot would make for a very talented and fast Ravens cornerback group."
The Ravens will definitely need some help at cornerback if Stephens and/or trade deadline acquistion Tre'Davious White leave in free agency, but even if they don't, they should look to add to the secondary. Their pass defense was atrocious in the first half of the season, and while they improved dramatically in the second half, they should invest to make sure such a horrid performance doesn't happen again.
Amos, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024, could be just what Baltimore needs. His good size and speed are already a good start, but he has the coverage skills to back those attributes up. While his run support isn't the best, that and other flaws could easily be addressed through coaching.
For a late second-round corner, Amos could be a great get for the Ravens.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!