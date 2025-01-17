Raven Country

Ravens Preparing to Lose Star WR vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens need the "next man up" mentality against the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) catches the ball and is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping for the return of wide receiver Zay Flowers against the Buffalo Bills, but his knee injury is making it difficult for him to play.

Should he not be able to go, it would be a big loss for the Ravens.

"It's a huge challenge," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said about not playing with Flowers. "[Zay Flowers] is a guy that has been with us all season long [and has] been making things happen for us. And just him being him – what he brings to the game – we're going to miss that, but we have guys who are locked in and are ready to step up to the plate for us."

With Flowers unlikely to play, other Ravens in the offense will have to step up to the plate, and Rashod Bateman is the next man up.

Bateman had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in the team's Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he'll have to continue making plays for the Ravens if they want to advance further.

"We've seen plenty of film on Bateman just getting open on guys, but the ball wasn't going his way, because it was always out of my hands, or [there was] pressure or something back inside, so he wasn't able to get the ball," Jackson said. "But us just watching film and just building chemistry over and over, day-in and day-out, and him just being the best player he can be. He's just lighting things up, making my job a lot easier, getting open even more, and we have a lot of guys on our offense – tight ends, a lot more receivers, running backs – so it's hard to keep an eye on one guy."

Bateman and the Ravens will kick off against the Bills on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

