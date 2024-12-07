Ravens Projected to Land Notre Dame Star
The Baltimore Ravens' pass defense has been the team's biggest weakness this season, and despite some significant steps forward over the past few weeks, it's still an area they'll likely make changes to in the offseason.
That's not only due to their struggles this season, but their likely departures in the spring. Brandon Stephens is in a contract year and frankly hasn't played well enough to warrant an extension, and trade deadline pickup Tre'Davious White could potentially leave as well.
Losing two cornerbacks in a group that's not particularly deep is already tough, and could warrant some investment to make up for their losses.
Many draft analysts believe the Ravens will take such an approach. Most recently, Danny Kelly of The Ringer predicted Baltimore to take Notre Dame star corner Benjamin Morrison at No. 24 overall.
"No team has given up more passing yards this year than the Ravens, and only two teams have given up more passing touchdowns. Baltimore could rectify that issue by grabbing Morrison here," Kelly wrote. "The son of former NFL safety Darryl Morrison, the Notre Dame standout is a smooth mover who has fluid hips that give him the ability to turn and run with opposing receivers.
"While he can be a risk-taker in his tendency to jump routes, he has plenty of production on his résumé (nine interceptions in his career). A hip injury ended his 2024 season prematurely, but if everything goes smoothly in his recovery, he could be ready to roll early on for the Ravens."
Last year, the Ravens drafted cornerback Nate Wiggins out of Clemson at No. 30 overall. He's certainly shown some strong flashes, but adding another first-round corner could give Baltimore a young, cost-effective duo for the forseeable future.
Morrison's greatest strength is his ball-hawking ability, as he has nine interceptions and 18 passes defended throughout his collegiate career. His tackling could use some work, and his hip injury this season is cause for concern, but he's a very solid prospect and could be a great fit in Baltimore.
