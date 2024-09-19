Ravens Projected to Land Texas Star Playmaker
The Baltimore Ravens have gotten off to a rough 0-2 start to begin the 2024 NFL season. Despite the slow start, they are widely expected to be a legitimate contender at the end of the year.
Looking ahead to the future, the Ravens could use another offensive playmaker for Lamar Jackson to utilize. More than likely, they will have to wait until the offseason to find a legitimate piece.
Thankfully, there will be quite a few options to choose from if they opt to target one in the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they have Baltimore taking Texas Longhorns' wide receiver Isaiah Bond with the No. 26 overall pick.
"Bond's been a big-play waiting to happen to start the 2024 season at Texas. He'll be another smaller and speedy weapon for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore."
A two-man threat at wide receiver in Bond and Zay Flowers would make for a lethal tandem. He would give Jackson another deep play threat or a piece that could simply catch the ball and run.
Throughout the first three games of the 2024 season, Bond has caught 13 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. His decision to transfer from Alabama to Texas has paid off.
Last season with the Crimson Tide, Bond ended up catching 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns.
Standing in at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Bond would be a perfect slot wide receiver for the Ravens. Just like Flowers, his ability to make plays in the open field and deep down the field would fit nicely into the Baltimore offensive scheme.
Granted, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now. A lot could change and this might not end up even being an option.
However, if Bond is available when the Ravens are on the clock, he could make a lot of sense as a lethal playmaker for Jackson.
