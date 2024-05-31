Ravens Provide Injury Update On LB David Ojabo
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo is a very talented player, but unfortunately, he hasn't had much of a chance to show it.
The Michigan product suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day, causing him to miss all but two games during his rookie season. Then last season, he suffered a torn ACL in September and underwent season-ending surgery in November.
Ojabo has had rotten luck throughout ihs NFL career thus far, but he'll hopefully have a better draw this season. On Tuesday, Ravens coach John Habraugh said he expects Ojabo to return some time during the summer.
"His timeline, I believe, is somewhere in training camp," Harbaugh said. "It won't be minicamp, but it's at some point in time once we get back for training camp."
Hailing from Nigeria, Ojabo broke out in 2021 as he had 11 sacks with the Big Ten champion Wolverines. That breakout season boosted his draft stock substantially, leading to the Ravens selecting him with the No. 45 pick in the 2022 draft.
Baltimore would love for Ojabo to be a big part of the pass rush, but he'll have to be stay healthy to do so.
