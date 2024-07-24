Ravens Pulling Back LB During Training Camp
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh may be the single biggest standout from the first few days of training camp, but he may have stood out a bit too much.
Throughout the first three days of camp, Oweh has been living in the backfield and constantly wreacking havoc. That's great news for the former first-round pick, who's looking for a breakout season heading into Year 4, but not so great for the offense.
In fact, Oweh has been so disruptive that head coach John Harbaugh pulled him aside on Tuesday to tell him to take the intensity down a notch.
"I had to pull the reigns in on him a little bit," Harbaugh told reporters. "He understands, because we have to stay away from the quarterback as much as possible. We don't want to have any car crashes out there, but he's doing a great job. He's bringing it; he's pretty much been in the backfield every play, so we appreciate it."
The No. 31 overall pick in 2021 out of Penn State, Oweh has been a decent player with 13 sacks in his first three seasons. As a former first-round pick, though, Oweh hasn't exactly lived up to expectations so far.
That said, Oweh has his best chance yet to break out this season. Baltimore has lost significant pieces on the edge, including 9.5-sack man Jadeveon Clowney, leaving the door open for Oweh to step up in a big way. Oweh will have other players, including his close friend and high school teammate David Ojabo, breathing down his neck for more snaps, but it defintely seems like the Penn State product has the inside track.
If he can continue causing chaos throughout training camp, while also giving the offense some room to breathe, then he should solidify his role as one of the team's top edge rushers.
