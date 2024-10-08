Ravens Could Pursue Trade for Patriots Playmaker
The Baltimore Ravens could certainly use some more playmakers in the fold, which is why they have been linked to a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams.
But if the Ravens are unable to land Adams, where will they turn?
There should be a plethora of options available for Baltimore between now and the NFL trade deadline, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has identified a possibly sneaky-good addition: New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
"The Ravens’ passing game has been better than everyone was expecting," Palacios wrote. "Zay Flowers still leads the pack of Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor to get open for Lamar Jackson. However, Bateman and Agholor tend to get inconsistent when it counts even though they found a way to beat Cincinnati in a nail-biting overtime win. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are safety nets for Jackson but they could benefit from someone like Thornton."
Thornton has certainly not panned out like the Patriots had hoped.
The former second-round pick caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign but then saw his usage dip drastically last year, as he finished with 13 catches and 91 yards. Through the first five weeks of 2024, he has logged two grabs for 27 yards.
To be fair, the situation is not exactly ideal in New England. The Pats have a horrendous offensive line, and their quarterback position has been in flux ever since Tom Brady departed in March 2020.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do Thornton a world of good.
The Baylor product is a speedster, having ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Maybe the Ravens could use him to stretch the field.
