    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lamar Jackson Has Solid Track Record When Facing Team for First Time

    Baltimore QB is 25-2 against those opponents.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will face the Chicago Bears for the first time in the regular season when Baltimore travels to Soldier Field in Week 11.

    That should bode well for the Ravens. 

    Jackson is 25-2 when facing a team for the first time, including the postseason. Only the Chiefs in the 2018 regular season and the Titans in the 2019 playoffs earned wins over Jackson in their first meetings.

    Jackson did play against the Bears in the X Hall-of-Fame game as a rookie in 2018. He completed 4 of 10 passes for 33 yards with a touchdown and interception in the Ravens 17-16 victory,

    The stakes are much higher this time around. 

    Other Notes

    • Baltimore enters having last played on Thursday, Nov. 11, and will have nine days between games. Meanwhile, Chicago is coming off its bye week, having last played on Monday, Nov. 8, and will have 12 days between games.
    • Each club also ranks in the top five among NFL teams in rushing. Baltimore leads the league with 154.1 rushing yards per game while Chicago ranks fifth with 136.6.
    • The Bears have kicked an overtime field goal to defeat the Ravens in each of the last two meetings, 2017 in Baltimore and 2013 in Chicago.
    • Before the bye week, Chicago rookie Justin Field threw for a season-high 291 yards, including a late, go-ahead touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney in the Bears’ loss at Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.
    • The Ravens are 6-3 for the seventh time in franchise history and for the fifth time under head coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore made the playoffs all but one year (2004) after starting the season 6-3.
    • The Ravens have won 12 straight games vs. NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active interconference winning streak and ties for the fourthlongest such streak since the 1970 merger (see note bottom right).
    • Chicago leads the all-time series vs. Baltimore, 4-2. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 1-2 vs. the Bears. Sunday’s game marks just the fourth time Baltimore will play in Chicago, with the Bears winning the previous three contests, including a 23-20 overtime decision when the teams last played at Soldier Field in 2013.

    Lamar Jackson Has Solid Track Record When Facing Team for First Time

