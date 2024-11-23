Ravens' Rashod Bateman Dealing With Knee Injury
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not participate in Friday's practice after suffering a knee injury, putting his status for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in question.
Curiously, Bateman was seen on the field at the start of practice, but did not officially participate. Center Tyler Linderbaum, another new addition to the injury report, was not seen at the same time. Perhaps Bateman suffered an injury while warming up, but there's no official word as of yet.
Bateman, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is enjoying a career season after an underwhelming first three years in the league. The former Minnesota star has already surpassed his career-highs with 531 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and he ranks second on the team with 16.1 yards per reception (Tylan Wallace ranks first with 25.7 yards per reception, but only has six catches). He's become a solid No. 2 receiver behind Zay Flowers, and he's shown flashes of the player who once dominated the Big Ten.
If Bateman can not go, then the Ravens feel they have the weapons to replace his production. Wallace and Nelson Agholor, who returned to practice Friday after battling an illness, are two receivers who could see more action with Bateman out.
Another such receiver is Diontae Johnson, who the Ravens acquired at the trade deadline from the Carolina Panthers but has only played 33 offensive snaps in three games. A report earlier in the week suggested the Ravens may see Johnson as a "veteran insurance policy," but this could give him a chance to shine.
The Ravens face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, but before that, the team's final injury report on Saturday should shine more light on Bateman's status.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!