Ravens WR Suffers Knee Injury vs. Eagles
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the rest of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter.
Bateman, 25, was seen limping off the field just after the first play of the Ravens' drive. He did not have a target before his departure.
The 2021 first-round pick from Minnesota is enjoying the best season of his young career, already setting new career-highs in receiving yards (574) and touchdowns (five). It took longer than expected, but he finally looks like a solid weapon in the offense.
With Bateman out for the rest of the game, the Ravens' pass-catching depth takes a noticeable hit. Zay Flowers is having a nice game with three receptions for 74 yards, but no other wideout is making much of an impact. Nelson Agholor, the No. 3 receiver, has no catches on two targets. For an offense that's already struggled to find its footing, particularly in the second half, the loss of Bateman looms large.
The Eagles lead 14-12 early in the second quarter as Justin Tucker's three missed kicks (two field goals and an extra point) continue to haunt the Ravens.
