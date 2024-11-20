Ravens Legend Ray Lewis Favorite for Florida Atlantic Job
One of the greatest defensive players in Baltimore Ravens and NFL history could soon be on the sidelines.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ravens Hall-of-Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is a candidate to become the next head coach at Florida Atlantic University. FAU fired its former head coach Tom Herman on Monday after it had gone 2-8 this season on the heels of going 4-8 in his first season at the helm in 2023.
Schefter also noted Lewis being a potential candidate is also due in large part to Deion Sanders' success at Colorado. The Buffaloes are 8-2 in his second season as head coach and two wins away from playing for the Big 12 Championship and could potentially reach the College Football Playoff.
Over his 17-year career with Baltimore, Lewis became one of the greatest linebackers the league had ever seen. Lewis was a 12-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time First-Team All-Pro. He was also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Ravens to two Super Bowl victories in 2001 and 2012, his final season before retiring.
Lewis led the league in tackles three times and is the NFLs' all-time leader in tackles with 2,059.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!