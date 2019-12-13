Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and threw five touchdown passes, leading Baltimore past the New York Jets 42-21 in a Week 15 Thursday night matchup.The Ravens clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson completed completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 212 yards with five touchdowns and a 134.4 passer rating. Marquise Brown caught his seventh touchdown pass of the season, which ties a Ravens rookie single-season record with Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011). Grade: A+

RUSHING OFFENSE: Jackson finished the night with 86 yards on eight carries, giving him 1,103 yards on the season. He broke the previous quarterback rushing record set by Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006. Running back Mark Ingram caught a touchdown pass and ran for 76 yards for another score. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: Sam Darnold completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (85.2 rating) to Chuck Clark. Darnold was sacked once. However, several Jets' receivers were able to run free downfield, namely Jamison Crowder who caught 11 passes for 90 yards with two touchdowns. Baltimore cornerback Brandon Carr missed a couple of tackles. GRADE: C

RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens mostly contained Le'Veon Bell who ran for 87 yards on 21 carries. Overall, the Jets had 103 yards on the ground. Baltimore defensive tackle Domata Pekoled led the team with six tackles. GRADE B

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker missed an extra point on the Ravens' second touchdown. Sam Koch had a punt blocked for a score. Coverage was spotty. The Ravens need to fix those types of mistakes because they could be more costly in the playoffs. Grade D

COACHING: The Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and can secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16. Coach John Harbaugh has this team focused and ready to play each game. Baltimore was able to overcome some errors that might have been the product of playing on a short week. Grade B