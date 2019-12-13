Raven Maven
Ravens Report Card vs. Jets

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and threw five touchdown passes, leading Baltimore past the New York Jets 42-21 in a Week 15 Thursday night matchup.The Ravens clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson completed completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 212 yards with five touchdowns and a 134.4 passer rating. Marquise Brown caught his seventh touchdown pass of the season, which ties a Ravens rookie single-season record with Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011). Grade: A+

RUSHING OFFENSE: Jackson finished the night with 86 yards on eight carries, giving him 1,103 yards on the season. He broke the previous quarterback rushing record set by Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006. Running back Mark Ingram caught a touchdown pass and ran for 76 yards for another score. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: Sam Darnold completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (85.2 rating) to Chuck Clark. Darnold was sacked once. However, several Jets' receivers were able to run free downfield, namely Jamison Crowder who caught 11 passes for 90 yards with two touchdowns. Baltimore cornerback Brandon Carr missed a couple of tackles. GRADE: C

RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens mostly contained Le'Veon Bell who ran for 87 yards on 21 carries. Overall, the Jets had 103 yards on the ground. Baltimore defensive tackle Domata Pekoled led the team with six tackles. GRADE B

SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker missed an extra point on the Ravens' second touchdown. Sam Koch had a punt blocked for a score. Coverage was spotty. The Ravens need to fix those types of mistakes because they could be more costly in the playoffs. Grade D

COACHING: The Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and can secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16. Coach John Harbaugh has this team focused and ready to play each game. Baltimore was able to overcome some errors that might have been the product of playing on a short week. Grade B

Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight.

Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Jackson's Record-Breaking Night Paces Ravens to AFC North Title

Todd Karpovich

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enters their Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets favored by 16.5-point favorites, the second biggest point spread in franchise history. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson can set the single-season quarterback rushing record with just 23 yards. Temperatures are expected to hover the low 30s for much of the game.

Video: Welcome to Frigid M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore has much at stake for a Thursday night game against the Jets where temperatures are supposed to be in the low 30s at kickoff. Baltimore can clinch the AFC North title with a victory. The Ravens entered the game as 16.5-point favorites.

Ravens Looking to Avoid Letdown Against Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored over the New York Jets heading into their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Nonetheless, Ravens players and coaches understand the Jets can still be a dangerous team.

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a victory over the New York Jets in their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Baltimore is favored by two touchdowns, but New York has been playing stout defense.

Video: Ravens First Week 15 Injury Report Includes Jackson, Stanley, Andrews

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are already dealing with a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15. The latest injury report added to some of the concerns.

Ravens See More Players Going After Lamar Jackson's Legs

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to point out that he suffered a quad injury against the Buffalo Bills throwing from the pocket, and not running the ball. It was a jab at his critics who claim he will inevitably suffer a major injury because of his style of play. Teams, such as the 49ers and Bills, have been hitting Jackson harder in the lower body to slow him down.

Ravens Distancing Themselves from Rest of Playoff Pack

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore has punched its ticket to the postseason. But the Ravens have loftier goals ahead of them, namely locking up that top seed in the playoffs and winning a third Super Bowl.