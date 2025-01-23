Ravens Veteran OT Heading to Pro Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens won't have wide recevier Zay Flowers at the Pro Bowl as he continues to deal with a knee injury, but the team is adding some more representation due to an injury elsewhere.
The Ravens announced that offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will replace the Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil at the Pro Bowl. This marks Stanley's second appearance in the NFL's All-Star game, as he also made the Pro Bowl in 2019 during his All-Pro season.
It was announced that Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy will also be an injury replacement, taking the place of Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.
Originally the No. 6 overall pick by the Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft, Stanley has started all 104 games he's appeared in. This season, he started all 17 games and recovered two fumbles. He's also started all seven career postseason games. All together, he's played 6,871 snaps on offense and special teams during the regular season.
However, Stanley is now set to be an unrestricted free agent, and is arguably the team's top offseason priority. The Ravens will need to sign him to a new deal in order to extend his already lengthy career in Baltimore.
After dealing with injuries throughout his career, 2024 was a major bounce back for him. It marked the first time Stanley has appeared in every game in a single season in his career.
"I just feel like when I'm playing how I know I can play, I can compete with the best of them," Stanley said. "So I know he's a formidable opponent. He's a great player. But like I said, I'm focused on myself and making sure I have my stuff right. Because when I focus on myself and make sure I have my stuff going right, good things usually happen."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!