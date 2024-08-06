Ravens Rookie Returns From PUP List
The Baltimore Ravens have removed rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac from the non-football injury list and he is participating in his first training camp practice on Tuesday, the team announced.
Isaac, the No. 93 overall pick in April's draft, did not participate in rookie minicamp, OTAs, or mandatory minicamp. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on May 4 that Isaac "tweaked his hammy (hamstring) a day earlier.
The Brooklyn native is coming off an impressive senior season at Penn State, in which he recorded 7.5 sacks to earn a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Isaac comes with the recommendation of Odafe Oweh, his former teammate at Penn State who is in line to start on the edge.
"Going to your players for feedback for guys that they've played with, we absolutely do that," Harbaugh said on May 4. "That might be the most important one, more so even than the coach. You get a guy that played with somebody, sometimes you'll ask other teammates on a team, 'Who would you bring with you? What player would you bring with you if you could?' And you get a really good answer that way, too. Of course, Odafe [Oweh], he loved Adisa Isaac. He just loved him, and you can see why."
Now that he's back on the field, Isaac will finally get to show the Ravens what he's got as he looks to earn some playing time. Oweh and veteran Kyle Van Noy, who had a career-high nine sacks in 14 games last season, return as leaders for the position group, while Isaac, Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo look to be important depth pieces.
