Ravens Rookie Returns to Practice
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Devotez Walker returned to practice Tuesday after dealing with a minor injury, the Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer reports.
A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, Walker has not played as large of a role in the offense as many expected him to. He's been targeted just once in two preseason games, and barely played in Saturday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.
As it turns out, the rookie has been dealing with a rib injury that's limited his effectiveness, as head coach John Harbaugh revealed after Saturday's game.
"Yes. [Walker] has a little injury, a little rib injury he's dealing with, so that's where he's at," Harbaugh said.
The Charlotte native comes to Baltimore with quite a bit of hype. He only played in eight games last season due to NCAA eligibility issues, but he was fantastic in those games as he racke up 699 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 receptions.
The expectation was that Walker would be the No. 4 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. However, his injury could open the door for players like Tylan Wallace and Russell Gage to pass him on the depth chart.
Walker's status for Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers remains unclear, but the Ravens probably want him to get at least a few reps in before the regular season.
Walker wasn't the only player to return to practice on Tuesday, as safety Eddie Jackson, running back Rasheen Ali and more did so as well.
