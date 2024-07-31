Ravens Rookie Receives Rave Reviews
The youngest player on the Baltimore Ravens' roster may very well be on his way to becoming their next star.
Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick out of Clemson, has reportedly put together a very impressive offseason thus far, and seems to be getting even better throughout training camp. Following Tuesday's practice, defensive coordinator Zach Orr sung the rookie corner's praises for the world to hear.
"Nate, he's a heck of a football player, [and] he's an instinctive player, so you don't want to take that away from him, but you just continue to just try to tell him to play within the system – which he does – have great eyes, play with great technique, which he's coming out here [and] working at every single day," Orr told reporters. "And the plays will come to you. He has natural ability, so he's going to make his fair share of plays by doing his job, which he's done out here so far at camp."
For an outside perspective, look no further than NFL Network's Steve Wyche, who attended practice on Monday and heard no shortage of good things about Wiggins.
"I've spoken to several people out here who said he's been one of the most impressive people at training camp," Wyche said. "He is a tall, very long corner, but the closing speed, and the overall speed he has, has caught everybody's attention. Not only how he can cover, but the way he closes space if a receiver, whether a short route or a deep route, gets behind him. Very impressive, highly competitive."
Wiggins, a first-team All-ACC selection last season, joins a cornerback group led by former All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and rising star Brandon Stephens. At safety, he'll work with Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams and newcomer Eddie Jackson.
The rookie's exact role remains to be seen, but if he's as good as everyone says, then it won't be long before he becomes a full-time starter.
