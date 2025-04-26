Ravens Select Western Michigan CB In NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens continue to address their secondary in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 178th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Western Michigan cornerback Bilhal Kone.
Kone has bounced all over the NCAA at several levels throughout his college career. He began his career at Iowa Central Community College before heading to Western Michigan. During his two seasons with the Broncos, he picked off two passes and racked up 112 tackles.
Baltimore entered the draft with a clear thought in mind to make their secondary better. They kicked off the draft by taking Malaki Starks, the safety out of Georgia. Now circling back to Kone at cornerback, they clearly wanted to get better and deeper in the defensive backfield.
With Brandon Stephens leaving in free agency, Kone may have opportunities in preseason to show that he is capable of getting defensive reps. At the very least, he'll be someone who gets on the field a special teams contributor. Don't be shocked to see the Ravens follow up the draft with the addition of a veteran cornerback as well, considering the hole at the position they still have.
