Ravens Set Goal for Week 1 Matchup With Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens don't have to wait long to address the sour taste that was left in their mouth at the end of last season.
The Ravens had to watch the Kansas City Chiefs hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy on its home turf after losing 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game last season en route to them winning a second straight Super Bowl. Baltimore will have its chance to get revenge when the two teams square off in the first game of the 2024-25 season on Thursday.
While revenge may be on some of the Ravens' minds, keeping their emotions in check will also have to be at the forefront of their minds. Head coach John Harbaugh noted the challenge of not letting his team's emotions get the best of them is among the things he'll address leading into the season-opener.
"Those things are always in play," Harbaugh said. "It's an emotional game. It's an emotional sport. It's an emotional life, isn't it? The things that you have in your life that you care about that are important to you, and you want to do well, and you want to be successful. Those are all things that matter to all of us. It's no different for our guys, so we talk about the things that we need to do in terms of being successful – that's what we talk about with guys all the time."
The effects of last year's loss aren't lost on Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Baltimore was the No. 1 seed in the AFC and was one win away from making it to the Super Bowl before running into Kansas City.
The All-Pro linebacker noted the importance of his team keeping their emotions under control and using it as motivation on Thursday rather than letting it get the best of them.
"The guys that were here last year are definitely going to carry that over into the season," Smith said. "It's about having that and putting that in your back pocket and just using that as motivation on top of the motivation that's already there [from] being able to do exactly what we do and knowing that this is the first game on the schedule, and [the Chiefs] are in our way of what we want for ourselves."
The Ravens and Chiefs play on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
