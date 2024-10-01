Ravens Shake Up Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran running back John Kelly from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
Kelly, 27, signed with the Ravens on Aug. 13, one day after his release from the division-rival Cleveland Browns. He was part of the final roster cuts two weeks later, but signed to the practice squad shortly after. The former Tennessee running back was a practice squad elevation for the first two games of the season, and while he didn't appear on offense, he had two kick returns for 46 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
A 2018 sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Kelly hasn't seen much action at the NFL level. He's appeared in 15 regular season games over six seasons, rushing for 96 yards on 32 carries. A practice squad spot seems like the best NFL option for him at this point.
In a corresponding move, the Ravens signed linebacker William Kwenkeu to the practice squad. Kwenkeu, a Cameroon native, signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent from Temple in 2022, and recorded two tackles in six games that season. The Vikings released the 27-year-old in March of this year.
The Ravens look to keep their hot streak going when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their first divisional game of the year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!