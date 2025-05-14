Ravens Sign Derrick Henry To Record-Breaking Extension
No one knew exactly what to expect when Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2024 season. He had seen his numbers begin to decrease in his final two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. And even though he still put up an 1,100 yard season in 2023m his 4.2 yards per attempt was his lowest since 2017. More questions arose when he only had 13 carries in Baltimore's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, those questions were soon put to rest when Henry had back-to-back games of 151 and 199 yards, respectively, in Weeks 3 and 4.
The former 2,000 yard rusher put up 1,921 yards on the ground, the second-most of his career, as the Ravens had one of the most dangerous ground attacks in the NFL. Baltimore is now rewarding the Alabama product with a contract extension.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens and Henry reached an agreement on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million in fully guaranteed money. The deal is the largest in NFL history for a running back over the age of 30.
If the Ravens want to finally get over the hump in the AFC, it seems like their best chance of doing so is by having Henry continue to be his dominant self, which is what they are banking on with this extension.
