Ravens Sign Former All-ACC Pass Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens have signed former North Carolina pass rusher Kaimon Rucker as an undrafted free agent, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Rucker previously participated in the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
The signing brings the Ravens to the maximum of 90 roster players. So when organized team activities begin in roughly two weeks, and mini camp after that, they will have a full roster to work with.
Hailing from Hartwell, Ga., Rucker recorded 22 sacks over his final four seasons with the Tar Heels. His best season came as a senior in 2023, when he had 61 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks to earn second-team All-ACC honors.
Unfortunately, Rucker fractured his fibula during the 2024 campaign, bringing his time with the Tar Heels to a tragic end. He had 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks in eight games before the injury.
As expected, Rucker opted not to participate in most combine drills while recovering from injury. He did participate in the bench press, however, recording 27 reps at 225 pounds.
At 6-1 and 254 pounds, Rucker could be an intriguing addition to the Ravens' pass rush if he makes the roster.
