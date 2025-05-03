Ravens Sign Nine Draft Picks to Rookie Deals
Saturday marks the beginning of the Baltimore Ravens' three-day rookie minicamp, and for many of those rookies, a life-changing moment.
The Ravens announced the signing of nine of their 11 draft picks on Saturday morning, instantly knocking out the majority of the class in one fell swoop.
The full list of players to sign is as follows:
- OT Emery Jones (Round 3, Pick No. 91)
- LB Teddye Buchanan (Round 4, Pick No. 129)
- OT Carson Vinson (Round 5, No. 141)
- CB Bilhal Kone (Round 6, Pick No. 178)
- K Tyler Loop (Round 6, Pick No. 186)
- WR LeJohntay Wester (Round 6, Pick No. 203)
- DT Aeneas Peebles (Round 6, Pick No. 210)
- CB Robert Longerbeam (Round 6, Pick No. 212)
- G Garrett Dellinger (Round 7, Pick No. 243)
The only draft picks left to sign now are the first two: first-round safety Malaki Starks and second-round edge rusher Mike Green. As earlier draft picks, their rookie deals are obviously worth more than those of the later picks. The Ravens should have plenty of cap space to sign all of them, however.
Rookie minicamp provides the first chance for these draft picks, as well as some undrafted free agents, to really show what they can do, so it will undoubtedly be an event to follow.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!