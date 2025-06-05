Ravens Sign Breakout WR to Three-Year Extension
The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday morning.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a three-year deal worth $36.75 million with $20 million guaranteed. Now making $12.25 million per year, Bateman jumps into the top 30 highest paid receivers league-wide.
The No. 27 pick in 2021 out of Minnesota, Bateman had a slow start to his career with just 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns. That all changed this season, though, as he caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, the second most on the team behind Mark Andrews with 11. His 16.8 yards per reception ranked third among all players with at least 30 receptions.
Last offseason, the Ravens signed Bateman to a two-year extension worth just under $13 million. That deal raised some eyebrows at the time, but began to look like a steal as he continued to produce throughout the season. Now, they've rewarded him with another extension, one more in line with his current value.
Bateman has now cemented himself as the Ravens' No. 2 receiver behind 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, and at just 25 years old, his future is remarkably bright.
