Ravens Sign Rookie Kicker After Tryout
After parting ways with Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Ravens are placing a lot of trust in sixth-round rookie Tyler Loop to carry the torch at kicker, but they aren't going to just hand him the starting job.
On Monday, the Ravens announced the signing of former Wyoming kicker John Hoyland, adding some competition for the starting job. A native of Broomfield, Colo., Hoyland took part in the Ravens' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis from May 3-5.
Throughout his career at Wyoming, Hoyland made 73 of 92 field goal attempts (79.3 percent) and all but one of his 147 extra point attempts. He was nearly automatic on attempts from less than 40 yards away, making 52 of 54 attempts during his collegiate career.
Last season, Hoyfield made 15 of 19 field goal attempts and all 25 of his extra point attempts.
The Ravens also signed former Army offensive tackle Lucas Scott and former Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Keyon Martin, both of whom also participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Scott is a big lineman with plenty of positional versatility, and he played for Army head coach Jeff Monken, cousin of Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Martin, who impressed with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, had 56 tackles and two interceptions last season.
