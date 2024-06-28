Ravens Sign Veteran WR
The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran receiver Keith Kirkwood after he participated in mandatory minicamp earlier this month, the team announced Friday.
Kirkwood is set to enter his seventh NFL season, but has yet to really break through. The 29-year-old has just 24 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns throughout his career.
The New Jersey native began his career with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018, joined the Carolina Panthers in 2020 then returned to the Saints' practice squad in 2022. As such, him joining the Ravens marks his first time outside the NFC South.
While Kirkwood has struggled to catch on in the NFL, he does have good size at 6-3 and 215 pounds. The Temple product also suited up for a career-high 13 games last season. At worst, he's a nice bit of extra depth for the Ravens throughout the offseason.
Baltimore's signing of Kirkland comes just two days after the release of undrafted free agent receiver Tayvion Robinson on Wednesday. Now the Ravens are once again at the 91-man roster limit, with edge rusher David Ojabo coming as an international exception.
