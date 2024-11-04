Ravens Tabbed Destination for Compelling Chargers WR
The Baltimore Ravens already satisfied their need for a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, swinging a deal for Diontae Johnson.
But will the Ravens continue to address the position during the offseason?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks so, as he has already linked Baltimore to Los Angeles Chargers wide out Josh Palmer in free agency.
"The Ravens just traded for Diontae Johnson. They could re-sign him next season, but he's going to be 29," Ballentine wrote. "Josh Palmer will be another option who could be in the same price range, but he'll only be 26 years old."
Palmer is certainly not a star, but he represents an intriguing option alongside of Zay Flowers, especially if Johnson signs elsewhere in March.
The University of Tennessee product was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He played in every game during his rookie campaign but was relatively quiet, catching 33 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Then, the following season, Palmer showed significant improvement, hauling in 72 receptions for 769 yards and three scores.
Injuries limited Palmer to just 10 games last year, and during his time on the field, he snared 38 balls for 581 yards while reaching the end zone twice.
The Toronto native has logged 17 catches for 306 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season.
It's important to note the Harbaugh connection here. Jim Harbaugh is currently coaching Palmer in Los Angeles, and if Palmer opts to join the Ravens, he would be playing for John Harbaugh.
It also might make for a rather interesting tug of war in free agency if both the Chargers and the Ravens express interest in him.
Baltimore is 6-3 and will face the Cincinnati Bengals this Thursday.
