Ravens Take No Time to Break Viewership Record
Regardless of any fan affiliation, it's hard to argue that Thursday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't a fantastic way to kick off the season.
Heading into the game, there was already the allure of the AFC Championship Game rematch and Ravens star Lamar Jackson looking to overcome his "Kryptonite." That alone, as well as the fact that it was the first meaningful NFL game since Super Bowl 58 in February, would've been enough to attract millions of fans. However, the game itself was also a sight to behold, with the Ravens coming a literal inch away from tying the game on the final play.
Add it all together, and you have a game destined to break viewership records. According to NBC Sports PR, Thursday' thriller drew a total audience delivery of 28.9 million viewers, the most ever for an NFL Kickoff game. That's five percent higher than the 27.5 million viewers for last year's Kickoff game, in which the Detroit Lions bested the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Viewership peaked at 33 million during the second quarter around 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET.
The game also drew a 37 share (meaning 37 percent of TVs in use at the time tuned into the game), the highest since NBC began airing prime time NFL games in 2006.
Unsurprisingly, Kansas City and Baltimore were the two highest-rated markets for the game. The former drew a 43.4/80 (rating/share) while the latter drew a 24.5/60.
The Ravens have four more primetime games scheduled this season: against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 29, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 21, Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7 and Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25. Beating the numbers this game put up, especially without the Chiefs in the picture, will be a tall order, but they will surely draw huge audiences in their own right.
