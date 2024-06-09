Ravens Legend Draws Praise From Steelers Great
For well over a decade, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs struck fear into opposing offenses.
The No. 10 pick in the 2003 draft, Suggs had just the right balance of speed and power to give even the best offensive linemen fits. He racked up 132.5 sacks over his 16 seasons in Baltimore, cementing himself as by far the greatest sack artist in franchise history.
Even today, Suggs' former teammates and opponents speak highly of him. Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller, an exceptional blocker in his own right, recently said that Suggs was the hardest player he's ever had to block.
"He was probably the toughest guy throughout my career that I had to block," Miller said on the Not Just Football podcast. "He was so versatile, he could beat you with power, he could beat you with speed. He was such a savvy player. He could diagnose things that were happening behind you and play out of character a little bit. So he always kept you guessing, you didn't know exactly how to play him."
Suggs played for the Ravens from 2003-2018, so he was around for the peak of the Steelers rivalry. He accounted for 15 sacks in 30 career games against Pittsburgh, causing plenty of problems for former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others.
The 41-year-old has been retired for four years now, but his legacy in Baltimore will not be forgotten.
