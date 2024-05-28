Former Ravens Safety Coming Out of Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is coming out of retirement after not playing last season, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports.
Jefferson, 32, has had two stints with the Ravens throughout his career, first from 2017-2019 and then late in the 2021 season. Throughout his time in Baltimore, Jefferson accounted for 174 total tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions.
The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma spent the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, and also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. His last game action came in 2022 with New York.
Last season, Jefferson worked with the Ravens' scouting department.
"Jefferson has stayed in shape, has been training, and wants to play again. He intends to start talking to teams in the near future after spending last season with Baltimore as a scouting intern," Schultz wrote.
Jefferson has never been a world-beater, but he was a solid safety for several years. If he can pick up where he left off, his new team could be very happy with the results.
