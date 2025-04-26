Ravens Trade Down With Jets in NFL Draft
For the second time on Day 3, the Baltimore Ravens have traded down in the NFL Draft order.
This time, they traded with the New York Jets, sending away pick No. 176 and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for pick No. 186 and a 2026 fifth-round pick. So, they move down slightly in exchange for potentially moving up much more next year.
For this year, though, the Ravens have an absurd five sixth-round picks. They have pick Nos. 178 (from the Tennessee Titans earlier on Saturday), 186 (from the Jets), 203 (their own), 210 and 212 (both compensatory picks). They've made five picks so far, and they'll double that in the sixth round alone.
One would assume that the Ravens had enough Day 3 picks to work with, but judging by the fact that they traded down twice on Saturday, apparently that isn't the case.
The Jets selected Miami edge rusher Tyler Baron with the pick they received from the Ravens. That pick was originally a compensatory selection as well.
The Ravens will be back on the clock very soon, and quite frequently throughout the sixth round, as mentioned at length before.
